Bancorpsouth Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Bancorpsouth Bank has raised its dividend payment by 57.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Bancorpsouth Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

