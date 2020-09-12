Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $9.29 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $399.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

