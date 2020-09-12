Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.13.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,032.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,136.89 and a 200-day moving average of $836.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

