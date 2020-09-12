Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after buying an additional 3,020,889 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,344,000 after buying an additional 735,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,903,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BHC opened at $15.40 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

