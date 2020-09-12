Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,048 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Centurylink by 447.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.