Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,800 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 931,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,283,000 after buying an additional 1,185,276 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,920,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,401,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

