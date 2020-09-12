Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,411 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

