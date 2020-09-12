Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 104.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $104.61 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.