Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 865.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of IAA worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 57.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

