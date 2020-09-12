Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.