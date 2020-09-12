Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 412,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2,221.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

KTB opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

