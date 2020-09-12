Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $258.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

