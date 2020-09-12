Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,197 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 9.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,236,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 375,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 91,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,563 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $294,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.