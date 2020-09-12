Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,090.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 380,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $41.67 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

