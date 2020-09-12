Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2,984.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 105,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 49,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,748 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,049,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after buying an additional 497,505 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.