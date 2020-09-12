Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $304.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $335.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

