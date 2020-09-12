Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in McKesson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

NYSE MCK opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

