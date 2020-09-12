Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,870,000 after buying an additional 523,440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 97,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 132,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.