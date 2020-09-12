Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

