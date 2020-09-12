Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.86% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of RFDI opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

