Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 55.3% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,973 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $4,269,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 278,478 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 118.6% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 402,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 218,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 960,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154,047 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

