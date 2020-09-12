Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 434,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $99.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $103.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,925.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.