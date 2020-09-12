Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Astronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 13,178.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 588,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Astronics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.55. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

