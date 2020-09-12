Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,031 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $103.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

