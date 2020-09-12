Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,825,000.

FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

