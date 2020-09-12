Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ryder System worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on R shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

