Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,196 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $25.58 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

