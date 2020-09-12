Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 62,322 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 62,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

LKQ stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

