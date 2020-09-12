Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 900.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $72.74 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.