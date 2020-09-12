Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,798 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN opened at $70.95 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

