Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells 2,308 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMI opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 26.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

