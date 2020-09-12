B. Riley Increases CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $66.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

