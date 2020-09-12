AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

