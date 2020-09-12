Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 534,959 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AXTA opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $904,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 801.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

