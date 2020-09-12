AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of AvalonBay Communities worth $125,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.59.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

