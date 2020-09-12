Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to C$11.30

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACB. Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

TSE ACB opened at C$9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$95.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.06.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

