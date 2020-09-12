ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASXFY. Credit Suisse Group cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of ASX LTD/ADR stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. ASX LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

