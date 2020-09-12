ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in August

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Investec upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

