ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $392.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.33.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ASML by 571.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $402.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

