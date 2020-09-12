Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) vs. CF Finance Acquisition (NYSE:CFFA) Head to Head Contrast

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and CF Finance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 20.41% 177.54% 22.80% CF Finance Acquisition N/A 45.02% 0.77%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management and CF Finance Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 0 5 0 3.00 CF Finance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than CF Finance Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Finance Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and CF Finance Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 3.62 $156.54 million $2.67 13.81 CF Finance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats CF Finance Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About CF Finance Acquisition

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.