ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NYSE:ARR opened at $9.84 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $632.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

