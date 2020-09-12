argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX opened at $219.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.06. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.39 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of argenx by 128.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.