argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.
ARGX opened at $219.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.06. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.39 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
