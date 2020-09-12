Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $220,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

