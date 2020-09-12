Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $5.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 41.9% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 301,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

