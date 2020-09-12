Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Down 5.1%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.41. 1,309,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,842,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.