Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in August

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

