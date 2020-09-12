APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,953 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VMware by 59.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in VMware by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,445 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,992 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

