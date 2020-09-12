APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 321,480 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,480 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 3,911,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 348,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3,572.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 144,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

