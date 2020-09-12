APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $1,209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

