Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ANFGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

